MOSCOW Oct 9 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir, owned by oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema , aims to raise around $500 million in a share sale in London, a report said on Wednesday.

"We want to place shares for around $0.5 billion. We have an understanding that we want to do an IPO, we understand that we are heading for the London Stock Exchange," Interfax quoted Alexei Voskoboinik, Detsky Mir's deputy CEO, as saying.

Detsky Mir, which has more than 200 stores across Russia and Kazakhstan, said in 2011 it was planning to go public.

A spokeswoman for Sistema, whose main assets are Russia's top mobile phone operator MTS and mid-sized oil firm Bashneft, said an initial public offering (IPO) remained an option but said it was too early to discuss details. She added that a flotation would not happen until 2015.

Detsky Mir was not immediately available for comment.

The company generated $893 million in sales last year when it also returned to profit, reporting $15 million in earnings after a $7 million net loss in 2011. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Louise Heavens)