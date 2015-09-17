MOSCOW, Sept 17 Germany's Deutsche Bank said in a statement published on the website for its Russian business on Thursday that it would close its corporate banking services and securities departments in Russia.

The bank's statement was dated Sept. 18. Only a summary of the statement, in Russian, was visible on the website, and it was not possible to open the statement itself.

A Russia-based bank spokesman declined to comment on whether Deutsche planned to close any of its departments in Russia.

He said the bank's Russian arm had not issued any statements on this issue. A Frankfurt-based media representative for Deutsche Bank was not immediately available.

But a source close to the bank said that it would announce an optimisation of its business in Russia from Friday. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Zlata Garasyuta, Thomas Atkins and Dmitry Antonov; Editing by Christian Lowe)