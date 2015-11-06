UPDATE 1-Newly merged First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rise in debut trade
ABU DHABI, April 2 First Abu Dhabi Bank's shares rose on Sunday on the first day of trading after the completion of a merger of the emirate's two largest banks.
MOSCOW Nov 6 Deutsche Bank said on Friday it had appointed Annett Viehweg as chairwoman of its Deutsche Bank Ltd Russia Board.
Viehweg was previously the head of Deutsche's global network banking for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Viehweg replaces Joerg Bongartz who left in September. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jack Stubbs)
DUBAI, April 2 Firefighters brought a fire under control at a tower being built in Dubai's Downtown district, authorities said on Sunday, the latest in a spate of fires to hit tall buildings in the emirate.