By Olga Popova and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW Oct 7 The ex-Deutsche Bank trader at the
centre of an international investigation into cross-border share
trades said on Wednesday he was suing his former employer for
wrongful dismissal.
A lawyer acting for Tim Wiswell, former head of trading at
the bank's Russian operations, said she believed he may have
been fired not over the trades, but because one of his clients
was linked to people subject to Western sanctions imposed on
Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine.
Wiswell lost his job earlier this year amid an investigation
by European and U.S. regulators into so-called "mirror trades",
which could allow the movement of funds from one country to
another without passing through the normal procedures for
cross-border money transfers.
The lawyer acting on Wiswell's behalf said the bank's
compliance department must have known about the trades he was
conducting, so that could not have been the true reason for his
dismissal.
"Under the circumstances, I have only one assumption, that
European and American regulators could not take action against
the bank for violating the sanctions, since the client was not
officially a part of that (sanctions) list," the lawyer,
Ekaterina Dukhina said.
"But they found another, simple violation in the form of
money laundering," said Dukhina.
Contacted by Reuters, Wiswell confirmed that he had filed a
suit against Deutsche Bank for wrongful dismissal, but he
declined further comment. A spokesman for Deutsche Bank's Moscow
operation declined to comment.
