Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 The claims of ex-Deutsche Bank trader in Moscow, Tim Wiswell, for wrongful dismissal are unfounded, Deutsche Bank's Moscow office said in e-mailed comments.
"Tim Wiswell's claims are unfounded, Deutsche Bank is vigorously defending the claims. Deutsche Bank is investigating the circumstances around equity trades entered into by certain clients with Deutsche Bank in Moscow and London that offset one another."
"Deutsche Bank has advised regulators and law enforcement authorities in several jurisdictions (including Germany, Russia, the UK and US) of this investigation. Deutsche Bank has taken disciplinary measures with regards to certain individuals in this matter and will continue to do so with respect to others as warranted," the bank said. (Reporting by Olga Popova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.