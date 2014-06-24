MOSCOW, June 24 Surgutneftegas will export a first cargo of diesel from the Baltic port of Ust Luga this week as Russian refiners seek new outlets for excess volumes of the road fuel, traders said on Tuesday.

The tanker Stenstraum will load around 12,000 tonnes of diesel on June 27 out of the Sibur-Portenegro terminal owned by Sibur, Russia's top petrochemical company, traders said.

The diesel will arrive by rail from Surgut's 420,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Kirishi refinery, traders said.

Surgut plans to export between two to four cargoes, or 44,000 to 88,000 tonnes of diesel from the Ust Luga from the terminal, used so far for exports of naphtha and liquid petroleum gas (LPG), traders said.

Sibur and Surgut declined to comment.

(Reporting by Natalia Chumakova, writing by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)