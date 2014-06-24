UPDATE 2-Oil prices dip as doubts remain over OPEC supply cuts
* OPEC cuts could be extended if necessary - Saudi energy minister
MOSCOW, June 24 Surgutneftegas will export a first cargo of diesel from the Baltic port of Ust Luga this week as Russian refiners seek new outlets for excess volumes of the road fuel, traders said on Tuesday.
The tanker Stenstraum will load around 12,000 tonnes of diesel on June 27 out of the Sibur-Portenegro terminal owned by Sibur, Russia's top petrochemical company, traders said.
The diesel will arrive by rail from Surgut's 420,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Kirishi refinery, traders said.
Surgut plans to export between two to four cargoes, or 44,000 to 88,000 tonnes of diesel from the Ust Luga from the terminal, used so far for exports of naphtha and liquid petroleum gas (LPG), traders said.
Sibur and Surgut declined to comment.
TOKYO, March 17 A court in Japan on Friday ruled that Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) and the government are liable for negligence in a case involving compensation for the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the first time the judiciary has ruled the state has liability, Japanese media reported.
DILI, March 17 East Timorese flocked to political rallies on the final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's presidential election, as Asia's youngest democracy grapples with persistent poverty and corruption at a time when oil revenues are rapidly running dry.