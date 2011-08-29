MOSCOW/ST PETERSBURG, Russia Aug 29 Russia set to stop exporting diesel at the yearly rate of 2.5 million tonnes from the Baltic Sea terminal of St Petersburg from Nov. 1, industry and the port sources told Reuters on Monday.

The volumes will be halted after Russia's Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) said it will shut the terminal-linked link due to numerous "technical faults" of the outdated pipeline. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)