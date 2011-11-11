MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia will cut exports of
ultra-low sulphur diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk in
November to around 87,000 tonnes, or by 80 percent comparing to
a monthly average, traders and a source at the pipeline operator
told Reuters on Friday.
Exporters are reluctant to ship high volumes of deficit
fuels abroad while the government frets about fuel shortages on
the domestic market and tries to improve product quality.
Overall Russian exports of diesel with 1,000 parts sulphur
per million, as well as the 10ppm material shipped through the
"Sever" pipeline to Primorsk, are expected to fall.
"This is being done at the request of the Energy Ministry,"
one of the sources said. They don't want a fuel deficit on the
domestic market, especially in the Moscow region during
maintenance at the Moscow Refinery."
