MOSCOW Nov 11 Russia will cut exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk in November to around 87,000 tonnes, or by 80 percent comparing to a monthly average, traders and a source at the pipeline operator told Reuters on Friday.

Exporters are reluctant to ship high volumes of deficit fuels abroad while the government frets about fuel shortages on the domestic market and tries to improve product quality.

Overall Russian exports of diesel with 1,000 parts sulphur per million, as well as the 10ppm material shipped through the "Sever" pipeline to Primorsk, are expected to fall.

"This is being done at the request of the Energy Ministry," one of the sources said. They don't want a fuel deficit on the domestic market, especially in the Moscow region during maintenance at the Moscow Refinery."

(Reporting by Maxim Nazarov; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)