By Maxim Nazarov

MOSCOW, Nov 11 Russia will cut exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk in November to around 87,000 tonnes, or by 80 percent compared with a monthly average, traders and a source at the pipeline operator told Reuters on Friday.

Exporters are reluctant to ship high volumes of some fuels abroad while the government frets about shortages on the domestic market and tries to improve product quality.

Russia's overall exports of diesel with 1,000 parts sulphur per million, as well as the 10ppm material shipped through the "Sever" pipeline to Primorsk, are expected to fall.

"This is being done at the request of the Energy Ministry," one of the sources said. They don't want a fuel deficit on the domestic market, especially in the Moscow region during maintenance at the Moscow Refinery."

This comes amid record low inventories in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, which have supported differentials over the past month.

Another source said the pipeline operator, Transnefteproduct, started cutting export volumes in September, when pipeline diesel exports to Primorsk totalled 249,700 tonnes, down from 511,400 tonnes in August.

Last month the volume was 170,000 tonnes.

"Demands from authorities to fill the domestic market with diesel are being implemented first," a source said, declining to forecast when the export cuts would be halted.

For the whole of 2011, the export of low-sulphur diesel from Primorsk is planned at 5.9 million tonnes, up from 5.77 million tonnes in 2010.

Total diesel exports via the Transnefteproduct pipeline system were 21.7 million tonnes in 2010. It plans to cut this to 20.9 million tonnes this year.

According to the International Energy Agency, Russia was the largest single supplier to meet Europe's structural diesel shortage, with Europe's net imports from Russia at 1.1 million barrels per day of in 2010. The region's import requirement is expected to increase to 1.4 million bpd in 2015. (additional reporting by Zaida Espana in London; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jane Baird)