* November cut by about 80 pct from monthly average
* Government frets about fuel shortages on domestic market
(Adds detail)
By Maxim Nazarov
MOSCOW, Nov 11 Russia will cut exports of
ultra-low sulphur diesel from the Baltic port of Primorsk in
November to around 87,000 tonnes, or by 80 percent compared with
a monthly average, traders and a source at the pipeline operator
told Reuters on Friday.
Exporters are reluctant to ship high volumes of some fuels
abroad while the government frets about shortages on the
domestic market and tries to improve product quality.
Russia's overall exports of diesel with 1,000 parts sulphur
per million, as well as the 10ppm material shipped through the
"Sever" pipeline to Primorsk, are expected to fall.
"This is being done at the request of the Energy Ministry,"
one of the sources said. They don't want a fuel deficit on the
domestic market, especially in the Moscow region during
maintenance at the Moscow Refinery."
This comes amid record low inventories in the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub, which have supported
differentials over the past month.
Another source said the pipeline operator,
Transnefteproduct, started cutting export volumes in September,
when pipeline diesel exports to Primorsk totalled 249,700
tonnes, down from 511,400 tonnes in August.
Last month the volume was 170,000 tonnes.
"Demands from authorities to fill the domestic market with
diesel are being implemented first," a source said, declining to
forecast when the export cuts would be halted.
For the whole of 2011, the export of low-sulphur diesel from
Primorsk is planned at 5.9 million tonnes, up from 5.77 million
tonnes in 2010.
Total diesel exports via the Transnefteproduct pipeline
system were 21.7 million tonnes in 2010. It plans to cut this to
20.9 million tonnes this year.
According to the International Energy Agency, Russia was the
largest single supplier to meet Europe's structural diesel
shortage, with Europe's net imports from Russia at 1.1 million
barrels per day of in 2010. The region's import requirement is
expected to increase to 1.4 million bpd in 2015.
(additional reporting by Zaida Espana in London; writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jane Baird)