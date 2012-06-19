GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares notch 19-month highs, dollar firm
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Asian shares inched to 19-month highs on Tuesday as the potential for economic stimulus in the United States lifted the dollar, bond yields and Wall Street stocks.
MOSCOW, June 19 The Russia Baltic Sea port of Primorsek will more than double its diesel export volumes in June thanks to the start of fuel shipments from Tatarstan's TAIF group, industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
An arm of the Transneft pipeline monopoly said that TAIF, a refining group based in Tatarstan, on June 12 started to pipe diesel fuel with sulphur content of 10 parts per million (10 ppm) to Primorsk.
TAIF, whose facilities were recently modernised to produce high-grade fuel, will deliver up to 100,000 tonnes of diesel to Primorsk, Transnefteprodukt said.
The Russian government has ordered companies to upgrade their facilities to produce 10 ppm sulphur content diesel only by 2016 to match European standards.
A source said diesel exports via Primorsk will total around 600,000 tonnes this month, up from some 260,000 tonnes in May when supplies were cut from an average monthly level of just below 500,000 tonnes due to maintenance of refining capacity.
"It would be 600,000 tonnes thanks to TAIF," the source said, adding that the other producers would also increase their supplies.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 13 China's state-owned Sinochem is in early talks with Noble Group to buy an equity stake in the embattled trader, three sources familiar with the matter said, in a move that would help it gain access to the commodity trader's global supply chain.
TOKYO, Feb 14 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.