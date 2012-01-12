MOSCOW, Jan 12 - Exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel
from Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk, the country's main export
outlet for the clean product, will be flat at 480,000 tonnes
this month, an arm of the Transneft pipeline
monopoly said on Thursday.
But in addition to unchanged volumes of diesel fuel with
sulphur content of 10 parts per million (10 ppm), it will also
handle 120,000 tonnes of 500 ppm material, the product pipeline
division Transnefteprodukt said.
It said that in December it started to ship 500 ppm sulphur
diesel via Primorsk from the Kirishi refinery owned by Russia's
fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz, in the
amount of 70,000 tonnes.
According to sources, in December, Primorsk would have
handled around 480,000 tonnes of 10 ppm sulphur diesel.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Melissa Akin)