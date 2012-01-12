* To ship 480KT of 10 ppm diesel, 120KT of 500 ppm diesel

MOSCOW, Jan 12 - Exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel from Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk, the country's main export outlet for the clean product, will be flat at 480,000 tonnes this month, an arm of the Transneft pipeline monopoly said on Thursday.

But in addition to unchanged volumes of diesel fuel with sulphur content of 10 parts per million (10 ppm), it will also handle 120,000 tonnes of 500 ppm material, the product pipeline division Transnefteprodukt said.

It said that in December it started to ship 500 ppm sulphur diesel via Primorsk from the Kirishi refinery owned by Russia's fourth-largest crude producer Surgutneftegaz, in the amount of 70,000 tonnes and that the quality of the product will not suffer due to high sulphur diesel shipments.

"A separate receiving and loading pipeline is used for this kind of product (500 ppm diesel), which rules out the possibility that these different oil products will be mixed at the sea terminal," Transnefteprodukt said.

Key suppliers of 10 ppm sulphur diesel to Primorsk are LUKOIL, TNK-BP and Gazprom Neft.

According to sources, in December, Primorsk would have handled around 480,000 tonnes of 10 ppm sulphur diesel. The plan for the whole 2011 foresaw average supply of diesel at the pace of 500,000 tonnes a month.

The outlet started handling the additional volumes after Transnefteprodukt in November halted exports from the neighbouring St. Petersburg terminal, which was fed by a an old pipeline which ran through the city. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Melissa Akin and Keiron Henderson)