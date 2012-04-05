MOSCOW, April 5 Exports of ultra-low sulphur
diesel from Russia's Baltic port of Primorsk will be more than
halved in April due to refinery maintenance work, sources at oil
companies told Reuters.
According to the April plan, Russia is set to ship between
170,000 tonnes and 180,000 tonnes of the diesel fuel with
sulphur content of 10 parts per million (10 ppm) this month via
Primorsk compared to 435,000 tonnes in March and 530,000 tonnes
in February.
Primorsk is the country's main export outlet for the clean
product.
The sources said that the main reason for decline in exports
is extensive maintenance at refineries, including TNK-BP's
Ryazan plant, which does not plan to ship any volumes
this month.
Traders also say that some volumes were diverted to the
domestic market due to high seasonal fuel demand.
(Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Natalya Chumakova; writing by
Vladimir Soldatkin)