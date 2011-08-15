MOSCOW Aug 15 A 2 million tonnes per year diesel pipeline linked to the Ryazan refinery run by Russian oil firm TNK-BP TNBP.MM was halted on Monday after it was damaged by digging works, the link operator said. A spokesman for Transnefteproduct, a subsidiary of oil pipeline operator Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), told Reuters that the company will need at least half a day, or a day more, to restart the pipeline.

"There is no interruption to the loading schedule," Ilya Arkhipov said. A spokesman for the refinery said the plant is working according to a normal schedule and that it can use storage facilities to compensate for the pipeline stoppage. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov; editing by Douglas Busvine)