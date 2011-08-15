MOSCOW Aug 15 A 2 million tonnes per year
diesel pipeline linked to the Ryazan refinery run by Russian oil
firm TNK-BP TNBP.MM was halted on Monday after it was damaged
by digging works, the link operator said.
A spokesman for Transnefteproduct, a subsidiary of oil
pipeline operator Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), told Reuters that the
company will need at least half a day, or a day more, to restart
the pipeline.
"There is no interruption to the loading schedule," Ilya
Arkhipov said.
A spokesman for the refinery said the plant is working
according to a normal schedule and that it can use storage
facilities to compensate for the pipeline stoppage.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Maxim Nazarov; editing by
Douglas Busvine)