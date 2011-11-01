MOSCOW Nov 1 Russia's pipeline monopoly said on Tuesday it was closing the oil product export pipeline that carries 2.5 million tonnes per year of high-sulphur diesel from the country's largest export refinery, Kirishi, to the port of St Petersburg.

Transnefteprodukt, a subsidiary of state monopoly Transneft (TRNF_p.MM), is already emptying the branch that carries distillate to port from the town of Krasny Bor, where the pipeline splits into three to take product to the export terminal, a wholesale base and the city airport.

The pipeline handled diesel with 0.05 percent sulphur content, which has long since been excluded from Europe's diesel pool but can be refined further to meet European standards or exported to markets that accept high sulphur.

Sources in the St Petersburg area differed on what would happen to the diesel volumes shut in by the pipeline closure. A refinery source said they could be redirected to other export outlets.

Transnefteprodukt said the volumes would be directed into the local market via a wholesale distributor at Krasny Bor in line with Energy Ministry orders.

A trader, however, said that the region was not short of the grade and it would not be absorbed by the local market.

"Tankers already have to queue up at the racks at Krasny Bor to load their regular volumes," he said.

Kirishi exported about half its total diesel output of 5.1 million tonnes last year.

It is in the process of installing a hydrocracker to boost diesel output and quality, and the refinery's owner, Surgutneftegaz is hoping to launch it by the new year after several years' delay. (Reporting by Maxim Nazarov and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Anthony Barker)