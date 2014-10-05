MOSCOW Oct 5 Russian theatre director Yuri
Lyubimov, who was stripped of his citizenship by the Soviet
Union after criticising its leadership in the foreign press, has
died at the age of 97, state media reported.
Lyubimov, who was also at times critical of President
Vladimir Putin, founded the Taganskaya Theatre in Moscow in
1964.
His theatre became one of the best-known in the Soviet Union
and performers included the likes of musician and social
commentator Vladimir Vysotsky.
"It's not just a death. It's the end of an era," said Soviet
and Russian writer Edvard Radzinsky, speaking on state
television.
In 1984, Lyubimov angered the Soviet authorities when he
criticised them in an interview with The Times for prohibiting
his staging of Alexander Pushkin's play Boris Godunov.
The leadership responded by stripping him of his
citizenship, and he did not return to his country until 1988.
During his time in exile, Lyubimov put on a number of
productions, including in London and Chicago.
Lyubimov's wife, Katalin Lyubimova, told state news agency
TASS that her husband had died in his sleep. He had been in
hospital since Oct. 2 for heart failure.
He quit the Taganskaya in 2011, angered by the actors in his
troupe demanding to be paid upfront. The actors denied the
claim.
Putin, whom Lyubimov criticised for his role in the second
Chechen War, sent his condolences to Lyubimov's family and loved
ones.
