MOSCOW Feb 2 Russia's budget may get an extra 110 billion roubles ($1.41 billion) in dividends from state companies this year if the payout ratio is raised to 50 percent of profits, Olga Dergunova, the head of Russia's state property agency, said on Tuesday.

The agency has proposed increasing dividend payments by state firms by raising the ratio from 25 percent, Dergunova told reporters. ($1 = 77.8900 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)