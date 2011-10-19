* Russian listed firms launch string of buybacks

* Intend to show investors valuations are cheap

* Dividend policies also being revised to attract investors

* 2011 downturn not comparable to 2008 crash - analysts

By John Bowker

MOSCOW, Oct 19 Russian listed companies are buying back their stock and re-examining dividend policy in an attempt to shore up share prices and assure investors following the sharp market correction in August and September.

Potash miner Uralkali URKAq.L announced a $2.5 billion buyback earlier this month, using abundant cash flows generated from rising sales of the in-demand fertiliser ingredient.

Its shares rallied 6.5 percent on the news, and are now up around 11 percent in the month to date having dropped 21.5 percent in September. The MSCI Russian index is up 8 percent in October.

Oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema (SSAq.L) and farming group Rusagro (AGRORq.L) are among those that are making smaller buybacks, while state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom and airline Aeroflot have both said they are considering similar moves.

Fund managers and analysts said the trend demonstrated a clear difference between the 2011 downturn and the financial crisis of 2008, when over-leveraged Russian companies faced a string of margin calls as markets collapsed around them.

"One interesting trend that was not present in 2008 is that quite a lot of companies have decided to do share buybacks in recent weeks," said Alexander Branis, chief investment officer at Prosperity Capital Management.

He added that company executives including German Gref, the CEO of Russia's biggest lender Sberbank , had also been buying stock in his own company to demonstrate its value.

"The corporate actors are quite confident and share our opinion that valuations are very attractive. They have cash and access to liquidity that allow them to do these share buybacks," Branis told a call with investors in Prosperity, the biggest Russia-focused fund manager.

STELLAR PROFIT

Share buybacks show investors that a company believes its stock is cheap, but cannot be used to determine the long-term value of a company as much as a consistent dividend policy can.

Russian companies not conducting buybacks are therefore re-examining their dividend policies -- traditionally a weak element of the Russian investment story.

Steel miner Evraz HK1q.L, one of a trio of Russian miners seeking a full listing on the London stock exchange and entry into the FTSE 100, said last week it would pay a first interim dividend since before the financial crisis on top of a special payout of $402 million.

Its shares advanced 10.5 percent on the news, and were up a further 3 percent on Wednesday at $18.3 a share.

"Evraz shares were below $12 in March 2009. Everyone has memories of the stellar profit since then. Even while the economy was fairly shaky they were able to rebound to over $40 (earlier in 2011)," said Ovanes Oganisian, chief Russia strategist at Renaissance Capital.

He added that Evraz's owners, which include billionaire Roman Abramovich, may be using the dividend to raise cash to buy more stock for themselves ahead of a potential recovery.

Prosperity's Branis said the fund was searching for investments that paid a strong dividend -- a defensive tactic when share prices are going in the opposite direction.

His chief example was the power generator Bashkirenergo , part of the Sistema group.

"Bashkirenergo has called an EGM for Dec. 28 and one of the items on the agenda will be the payment of a dividend," he said.

Branis added that Bashkirenergo had been working on a strategic transaction to sell its supply business to Rushydro and was likely to distribute the proceeds from the transaction to its shareholders.

If Branis is correct, that would catapult Bashkirenergo into the top ten Russian stocks in terms of dividend yields, a list headed by the preferred shares of steel company Mechel (MTL_p.N) and oil producer TNK-BP TNBP_p.MM, both on 16.0 percent. (Reporting by John Bowker, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Helen Massy-Beresford)