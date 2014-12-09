MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that state companies should abide by a plan to pay out dividends of no less than 25 percent of net income.

"We have agreed on 25 percent of dividends (pay out). But not everyone sticks to it, they cut the level. Let's agree that if a decision is taken, we should stick to it," Putin told a meeting on development of state companies. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)