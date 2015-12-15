UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 15 Russian food retailer Dixy said on Tuesday it has sold back its 33 percent stake in tobacco and spirits chain Bristol.
The move comes after Russia's competition watchdog blocked Dixy's attempt to take a bigger stake in the chain, the retailer said in a statement. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.