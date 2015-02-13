UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Feb 13 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Friday its sales rose 30.7 percent in January, year-on-year, to 20.4 billion roubles ($312 million), after a 33.3 percent increase in December.
Dixy opened 30 stores last month, it said in a statement. ($1 = 65.4380 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources