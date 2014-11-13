UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its October sales rose 29.5 percent in rouble terms to 19.4 billion roubles ($419.5 million), after a 28 percent increase in the previous month.
Dixy's 10-month sales increased 25.8 percent compared to the same period of 2013 to stand at 183 billion roubles, it said in a statement, slightly ahead of its full-year growth guidance of 20-25 percent. (1 US dollar = 46.2430 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources