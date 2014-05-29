UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
MOSCOW May 29 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit soared 73 percent, year-on-year, to 667 million roubles ($19.3 million), helped by increased sales and a lower effective tax rate following the company's restructuring.
The company opened a net 281 stores over the past year, increasing selling space by 19 percent. Revenues grew 18 percent in the first quarter to 49.9 billion roubles. ($1 = 34.5882 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
