UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Nov 24 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its third-quarter net profit rose 90.4 percent year-on-year to 1.2 billion roubles ($27 million).
Revenue grew 31 percent to 58 billion roubles and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose 56 percent to 4.3 billion roubles, Dixy said in a statement. (1 US dollar = 44.5020 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources