MOSCOW, June 18 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Wednesday its sales rose 27 percent in May, year-on-year, after a 25 percent increase in the previous month.

The company, which is targeting 15-20 percent revenue growth in 2014 as a whole, said its retail revenue reached 19.4 billion roubles ($555 million) last month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)