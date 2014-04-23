MOSCOW, April 23 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Wednesday its sales rose 19 percent in March, year-on-year, after a 16.5-percent increase in the previous month.

The company had said it was targeting 15-20 percent revenue growth in 2014.

First-quarter like-for-like sales grew 4 percent, year-on-year, after rising by 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2013, Dixy said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies; Editing by Lidia Kelly)