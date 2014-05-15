MOSCOW May 15 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its sales rose 25.1 percent in April, year-on-year, after an 19-percent increase in the previous month.

The company, which is targeting 15-20 percent revenue growth in 2014 as a whole, said its retail revenue reached 18.2 billion roubles ($511 million) last month. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies, editing by Elizabeth Piper)