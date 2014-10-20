UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian food retailer Dixy Group said on Monday its September sales were up 28.3 percent in rouble terms to 18.4 billion roubles, after a 32 percent increase in the previous month.
In dollar terms, the company saw its sales going up 10.4 percent to $486.8 million, Dixy said in a statement.
The September results bring nine-month sales to 164.9 billion roubles, up by 25.3 percent year-on-year.
The company also said that its like-for-like sales in the third quarter of the year were up 14.6 percent, driven by an increase in the average ticket spent by customers and higher traffic.
(1 US dollar = 40.8250 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources