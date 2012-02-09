MOSCOW Feb 9 Russian grocery chain Dixy expects its pro-forma sales to grow by between 20 and 25 percent in rouble terms this year as it plans to open at least 250 new stores, Chief Executive Ilya Yakubson said on Thursday.

"If we take Dixy sales and Victoria sales for the whole of 2011, the growth will be 20 to 25 percent," Yakubson told reporters.

Dixy acquired rival Victoria in the middle of last year to become Russia's third-largest home-grown player.

The company plans around 10 billion roubles ($336.2 million) in capital expenditures this year, Yakubson said on the sidelines of the Food Business Russia conference in Moscow.

In 2011, Dixy saw its pro-forma revenue growing by 19.7 percent in rouble terms to 121.8 billion roubles. ($1 = 29.7437 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and David Holmes)