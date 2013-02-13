UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Feb 13 Russian grocery chain Dixy said revenues rose 22.1 percent in January, year-on-year, to 13.2 billion roubles ($438 million).
Dixy has been boosted by its merger with smaller rival Victoria in June 2011. It said sales growth was driven by strong organic expansion and re-branding former Victoria neighbourhood stores under the Dixy name. ($1 = 30.0674 Russian roubles) (Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources