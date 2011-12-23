MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian grocery chain Dixy
said on Friday its 11-month revenues rose 55.5 percent
in rouble terms, year-on-year, helped by the acquisition of a
smaller rival Victoria in mid-June.
Sales totalled 89.1 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), rising in
dollar terms 61.8 percent, Dixy said in a statement.
In November alone, sales soared 87.2 percent to 10.5 billion
roubles.
Dixy bought Victoria earlier this year to become the
fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third
biggest home-grown player.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)