MOSCOW Dec 23 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Friday its 11-month revenues rose 55.5 percent in rouble terms, year-on-year, helped by the acquisition of a smaller rival Victoria in mid-June.

Sales totalled 89.1 billion roubles ($3.1 billion), rising in dollar terms 61.8 percent, Dixy said in a statement.

In November alone, sales soared 87.2 percent to 10.5 billion roubles.

Dixy bought Victoria earlier this year to become the fifth-largest food retailer in Russia by sales and the third biggest home-grown player. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)