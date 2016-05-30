MOSCOW May 30 Russian food retailer Dixy plans to slow the pace of expansion this year as it focuses on a business overhaul after reshuffling its top management.

Russia's fourth-biggest grocery chain, struggling to win shoppers and increase profits against a weak economic backdrop, parted with its long-serving CEO in December and named Pedro Manuel Pereira Da Silva as his successor in March.

The company aims to add at least 250 stores this year, against 513 net openings in 2015, while seeking to boost efficiency and make stores more attractive for customers, Da Silva said on Monday after the company reported first-quarter results.

Dixy increased first-quarter revenue by 16.5 percent year on year to more than 74 billion roubles ($1.1 billion), but spikes in finance and operating costs left it with a net loss of 1.5 billion roubles, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 46 percent to 1.5 billion roubles while its EBITDA margin tumbled to 2.1 percent from 4.4 percent in the same period last year as it cut prices, sacrificing profitability to boost shopper numbers.

Da Silva said the company is aiming for a full-year EBITDA margin on a par with 2015, Da Silva said, implying that it will not drop below 4.9 percent.

Dixy did not provide revenue growth guidance but Chief Financial Officer Sergei Belyakov said that a positive trend continued into May after promotions helped to drive 23 percent growth in April after 16 percent in March. ($1 = 66.0154 roubles)