MOSCOW Aug 14 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Tuesday its consolidated retail revenue was up 68.8 percent for the first seven months of 2012 in rouble terms, adding 23.4 percent in July.

It added that January-July retail revenue was at 82.4 billion roubles ($2.59 billion), including 12.2 billion roubles last month. ($1 = 31.8512 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Natalia Ishchenko; Writing by Katya Golubkova)