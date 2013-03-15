MOSCOW, March 15 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Friday its revenues rose 20.2 percent in February, year-on-year, to 13.5 billion roubles ($438.6 million) after a rise of 22.1 percent in the previous month.

Adjusted for the leap year effect - as there were 28 days last month compared to 29 days in February 2012 - sales grew 23.8 percent, the company said in a statement.

Dixy, Russia's No.3 home-grown food retailer by sales, aims at growing revenue by 25-28 percent this year, compared to 20.8 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012 to 147 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.7802 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine; I)