UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, March 15 Russian grocery chain Dixy said on Friday its revenues rose 20.2 percent in February, year-on-year, to 13.5 billion roubles ($438.6 million) after a rise of 22.1 percent in the previous month.
Adjusted for the leap year effect - as there were 28 days last month compared to 29 days in February 2012 - sales grew 23.8 percent, the company said in a statement.
Dixy, Russia's No.3 home-grown food retailer by sales, aims at growing revenue by 25-28 percent this year, compared to 20.8 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012 to 147 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.7802 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine; I)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources