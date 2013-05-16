UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW May 16 Russia's third-largest food retailer Dixy Group said on Thursday its revenue grew 24.8 percent in April, year-on-year, after a rise of 23.6 percent in March.
The company said in a statement it generated 14.6 billion roubles ($463.80 million) in sales last month, bringing the four-month result to 56.5 billion roubles, an increase of 22.7 percent.
It said earlier it aims at growing revenue by 25-28 percent this year, compared to 21 percent on a pro-forma basis in 2012.
Dixy, the third-biggest grocery chain by sales behind Magnit and X5 Retail Group, opened 87 stores in the first four months of this year, increasing its store count to 1,568 from 1,175 a year ago. ($1 = 31.4792 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources