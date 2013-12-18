MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian food retailer Dixy Group posted on Wednesday a 23.9 percent year-on-year increase in November sales after a rise of 25 percent in the previous month.

November revenues totalled 15.3 billion roubles ($464 million), bringing the January-November sales to about 161 billion, up 23.6 percent but short of its full-year growth target of 25 percent.

The company, the third-biggest domestic grocery chain in Russia by sales behind Magnit and X5, had a total of 1,719 stores as of Nov. 30, up from 1,398 a year ago. ($1 = 32.9685 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)