MOSCOW Jan 17 Russian tycoon Viktor Vekselberg is considering a bid for Moscow airport Domodedovo, he told reporters from Russian news agencies on Tuesday, throwing his hat into the ring for an asset that could be worth around $5 billion.

Domodedovo's billionaire owner Dmitry Kamenshchik attempted to float the airport in London last May, but canceled the IPO two weeks later after failing to attract the desired valuation.

Business daily Vedomosti reported last month that Kamenshchik had put the airport up for sale. Goldman Sachs, one of the bookrunners on the failed IPO, is running the auction, the newspaper reported.

Asked whether his investment vehicle Renova was interested in bidding for Domodedovo, Vekselberg said: "We are considering it", agencies reported.

Valuations for the airport were put at between $3.5 billion and $7.5 billion by Goldman and $4.2 billion to $5.3 billion by Citi during the IPO attempt, sources told Reuters at the time.

Potential investors in the IPO became wary after Russian President Dmitry Medvedev criticised the ownership structure of the airport following a report from the prosecutor general's office that it was owned through a number of offshore firms.

Domodedovo, which competes with the older state-owned Sheremetovo and is used by international airlines such as British Airways, was the scene of a deadly suicide bombing that killed 37 people a year ago.

Vekselberg, ranked by Forbes as Russia's 10th richest man with a $13 billion fortune, is the government-appointed chairman of hi-tech developer Skolkovo Foundation and is a co-owner of oil explorer TNK-BP.

Renova Group also owns Koltsovo Airport, which services the central Russian city of Yekaterinburg. (Reporting by John Bowker)