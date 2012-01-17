MOSCOW Jan 17 Russian tycoon Viktor
Vekselberg is considering a bid for Moscow airport Domodedovo,
he told reporters from Russian news agencies on Tuesday,
throwing his hat into the ring for an asset that could be worth
around $5 billion.
Domodedovo's billionaire owner Dmitry Kamenshchik attempted
to float the airport in London last May, but canceled the IPO
two weeks later after failing to attract the desired valuation.
Business daily Vedomosti reported last month that
Kamenshchik had put the airport up for sale. Goldman Sachs, one
of the bookrunners on the failed IPO, is running the auction,
the newspaper reported.
Asked whether his investment vehicle Renova was interested
in bidding for Domodedovo, Vekselberg said: "We are considering
it", agencies reported.
Valuations for the airport were put at between $3.5 billion
and $7.5 billion by Goldman and $4.2 billion to $5.3 billion by
Citi during the IPO attempt, sources told Reuters at the time.
Potential investors in the IPO became wary after Russian
President Dmitry Medvedev criticised the ownership structure of
the airport following a report from the prosecutor general's
office that it was owned through a number of offshore firms.
Domodedovo, which competes with the older state-owned
Sheremetovo and is used by international airlines such as
British Airways, was the scene of a deadly suicide
bombing that killed 37 people a year ago.
Vekselberg, ranked by Forbes as Russia's 10th richest man
with a $13 billion fortune, is the government-appointed chairman
of hi-tech developer Skolkovo Foundation and is a co-owner of
oil explorer TNK-BP.
Renova Group also owns Koltsovo Airport, which services the
central Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
