* Considering a move for Domodedovo
* Airport owner scrapped IPO plans last year
* IPO organisers valued asset around $5 bln
(Releads, adds confirmation, detail)
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian tycoon Viktor
Vekselberg is considering a bid for Moscow's $5 billion-rated
Domodedovo airport, a move that would expand his portfolio of
airport assets.
Domodedovo's billionaire owner Dmitry Kamenshchik attempted
to float the airport in London last May, but cancelled the IPO
two weeks later after failing to attract the desired valuation.
Business daily Vedomosti reported last month that
Kamenshchik had put the airport up for sale. Goldman Sachs, one
of the bookrunners on the failed IPO, is running the auction,
the newspaper reported.
Asked whether his investment vehicle Renova was interested
in bidding for Domodedovo, Vekselberg told reporters from
Russian news agencies on Tuesday: "We are considering it."
A spokeswoman for Renova contacted by Reuters confirmed
Vekselberg's remarks. Both Domodedovo and Goldman declined to
comment.
Valuations for the airport were put at between $3.5 billion
and $7.5 billion by Goldman and $4.2 billion to $5.3 billion by
Citi during the IPO attempt, sources told Reuters at the time.
Potential investors in the IPO became wary after Russian
President Dmitry Medvedev criticised the ownership structure of
the airport following a report from the prosecutor general's
office that it was owned through a number of offshore firms.
It was also the scene of a deadly suicide bombing that
killed 37 people a year ago.
Domodedovo, which competes with the older state-owned
Sheremetyevo and is used by international airlines such as
British Airways, has expanded under Kamenshchik's
ownership to become Russia's busiest airport.
Its passenger numbers rose 20.5 percent year on year to 2.65
million in September -- the last month for which figures are
available -- making it Europe's 13th busiest, according to
Airports Council International.
Vekselberg, ranked by Forbes as Russia's 10th richest man
with a $13 billion fortune, is the government-appointed chairman
of hi-tech developer Skolkovo Foundation and is a co-owner of
oil explorer TNK-BP.
Renova Group also owns Koltsovo Airport, which services the
central Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
(Editing by David Cowell)