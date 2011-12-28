* Evraz shares down sharply in London

* Siberia's Kuzbass is Russia's largest coal producing region

* Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter (Adds shares, analyst comment)

MOSCOW, Dec 28 Coal mining operations in Siberia's Kuzbass region have been halted as a precaution a day after a strong earthquake in southeastern Russia near the Mongolian border, the Emergency Ministry said on Wednesday.

There were no injuries to mine workers and no damage to the mines was immediately apparent but they were closed to investigate, a spokeswoman for the ministry in the regional capital of Kemerovo said.

Shares in Russia's top coal producers were sharply lower, with Evraz the top decliner in London.

The shares were off 3.7 percent at 1014 GMT versus a FTSE 100 up 0.5 percent. Evraz, with a free float of 20 percent, joined the FTSE 100 earlier this month.

"The earthquake is the reason the share price is falling. Evraz has operations in the area," one analyst who covers the company said.

Evraz, part-owned by billionaire Roman Abramovich, operates Yuzhkuzbassugol in the Kuznetsk Basin. In 2010 it produced more than 11.3 million tonnes of coal.

Evraz also owns a 40 percent indirect stake in Raspadskaya , which operates several mines in the region. Its shares were off 0.7 percent in Moscow.

The Kuznetsk Basin (Kuzbass) is Russia's largest coal producing region, accounting for roughly 60 percent of the nation's output.

An earthquake of 6.9 magnitude hit southeastern Russia's Republic of Tuva on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Russia is the world's third-largest coal exporter, with shipments reaching 115 million tonnes in 2010. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers and Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)