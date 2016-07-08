LONDON, July 8 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Friday Russia had sent a letter to its chair of governors questioning its internal procedures in a bid to overturn its ban on new lending in Russia.

"The chairman of the EBRD board of governors has received a letter from the Russia Federation," the EBRD's head of communications Jonathan Charles said.

"It is not about taking external legal action against the bank it is about the internal interpretation of EBRD procedures. This is a matter for the EBRD board of directors to discuss. Russia has always made it clear that it wants to bank to agree new investment in the country."

Russia was traditionally the biggest recipient of EBRD funding but the bank effectively put a ban on further lending in the country in 2014 following Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the crisis in Ukraine. (Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Karin Strohecker)