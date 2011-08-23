MOSCOW Aug 23 Russian Standard Bank (RSB) has obtained a 4 billion rouble ($141 million) unsecured loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the EBRD said on Tuesday.

Privately owned RSB, ranked among Russia's top-30 lenders by assets, will use the three-year loan "to finance responsible consumer lending growth in Russia and to enhance transparency on loan terms in the consumer lending sector", the EBRD said.

RSB, one of the domestic market leaders in point-of-sale lending, posted a 1.85 billion rouble net profit for 2010, after a cut in bad loan provisions helped it to return to the black after a crisis-hit 2009. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=28.35 Rouble)