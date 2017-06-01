GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil spill sends stocks, bond yields sliding
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 It is not a top priority of the Russian central bank to top up its gold and forex reserves, the bank's First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.
At an economic forum in St Petersburg, Yudayeva said the size of Russia's reserves was sufficient by international standards. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Alexander Winning)
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments
LONDON, June 21 Commodity-linked currencies such as the Canadian dollar and the Norwegian crown were on the back foot on Wednesday, dragged lower by declining oil prices, while sterling wallowed near two-month lows.
* Dollar underpinned, sterling nurses losses after BoE comments