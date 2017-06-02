ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 Russia will issue
a sovereign Eurobond when it is technically ready, Finance
Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday, adding that Moscow aimed
to issue $3 billion in new debt and swap another $4 billion in
old Eurobonds for new ones.
"We are not bound by any deadlines or schedules. It's in our
interest to find the best window of opportunity," Siluanov told
reporters on the sidelines of St Peterburg economic forum. He
had said earlier that the issue would take place this year.
"We will take $3 billion on the market and will swap another
$4 billion."
VTB Bank will arrange the Eurobond issue, while Sberbank
and Gazprombank will help arrange the swap, Siluanov
said.
He also said that Russia would have to start spending its
reserve fund "in the autumn, closer to the winter".
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)