ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russia signed an
agreement with the Indian government on Thursday to build two
new reactors for the Kudankulam nuclear power station in Tamil
Nadu and said it would loan India $4.2 billion to help fund
construction.
President Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to build a
dozen nuclear reactors in India over the next 20 years to back
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's growth strategy for Asia's
third-largest economy, which continues to suffer chronic power
shortages.
The agreement to build reactors 5 and 6 at Kudankulam was
signed in St Petersburg during a meeting between Putin and Modi
at an economic forum. It should help cement already close ties
between the two countries.
Atomstroyexport, a unit of Russian state nuclear corporation
Rosatom, will carry out the work, Kremlin documents seen by
Reuters showed.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters the
Russian government was lending India $4.2 billion from next year
for a 10-year period to help cover construction costs.
Separately, in a joint declaration, the two countries said
they noted the "wider use of natural gas" which they hailed as
an economically efficient and environmentally friendly fuel that
would help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help them fulfil
the terms of the Paris climate change accord.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir
Soldatkin/Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alexander Winning)