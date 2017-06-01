UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 Russia could discuss Turkey's proposal to partially lift a ban on tomato supplies to Russia if Moscow is sure that it would not harm its domestic production or investors, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told Reuters on Thursday.
In a bid to resolve a trade row with Russia, Ankara previously proposed that Moscow lift a ban on imported Turkish tomatoes during periods when Russian growers are unable to produce their own. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources