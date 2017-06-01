ST PETERSBURG, June 1 Russian and international business people are meeting in St Petersburg on June 1-3 for an annual economic forum that usually brings a number of big-ticket investment deals, though attendance has been hit in recent years by Western sanctions on Moscow.

Oil market A-listers including Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo will be attending just days after Russia joined the cartel in extending supply cuts to support crude prices.

Oil firms eyeing future production deals are also in the fray, represented by the chief executives of Total, OMV, ENGIE, Wintershall and BP. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest-profile foreign political leader at the 2017 forum.

Below is a list of Reuters stories from the forum: Russia won't issue Eurobond next week Putin says U.S. missile systems in Alaska, S.Korea a threat Patriotic Russians may have staged cyber attacks alone - Putin BP's Dudley: OPEC cut deal should help rebalance oil markets OPEC's Barkindo: too early for output caps on Libya, Nigeria Russian goldminer Polyus to increase free-float for shares Russian cbank's Yudayeva: topping up reserves not priority

Kremlin aide rules out energy sector privatisations Russia could discuss easing Turkish tomato ban India's SREI says to ink $500 mln venture with Russia's VEB

Bahrain wealth fund says has "impressive" Russian deal pipeline Rosatom says not afraid of competition from China, S.Korea Rosatom says has good chance of winning S.Africa projects Russia cbank head: global financial markets too complacent Russia cbank: low inflation, reform will help achieve growth

Germany's Linde sets up JV with Russia's power machines Russia says goal is to bring global oil stocks to 5-yr average

