ST PETERSBURG, June 2 Russian and international business people are meeting in St Petersburg on June 1-3 for an annual economic forum that usually brings a number of big-ticket investment deals.

Oil market A-listers including Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo attended, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest-profile foreign leader at the 2017 forum. Oil firms eyeing future production deals are also in the fray, represented by the chief executives of Total, OMV, ENGIE, Wintershall and BP.

Below is a list of the latest Reuters stories from the forum: Putin praises Trump, says US spies may have faked hacking evidence Putin says foreign direct investment in Russia $7 bln in Q1 Russia's Putin says on climate change accord "don't worry, be happy" Putin says still time to get climate change deal India says committed to climate change agreement Aeroflot says new Russian jet serious competitor to Boeing, Airbus INTERVIEW-New Kazakh bourse eyes significant part of planned IPOs Rosneft expands in Iraq's Kurdistan with exploration, pipeline deals INTERVIEW-Essar-Rosneft deal to close in June, SBI head says Saudi's Falih: Aramco to invest globally in gas, LNG after IPO Moldova returning to strategic partnership with Russia-Dodon World Bank: Russia must ensure price stability to spur growth Russian state fund would welcome Saudi investment in driller Eurasia Over half of CFOs in Russia now optimistic-Deloitte survey Russia's Sechin questions oil cut deals as U.S. ups output (Compiled by Sujata Rao)