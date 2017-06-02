ST PETERSBURG, June 2 Russian and international business people are meeting in
St Petersburg on June 1-3 for an annual economic forum that usually brings a number of
big-ticket investment deals.
Oil market A-listers including Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih and OPEC Secretary
General Mohammad Barkindo attended, while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the
highest-profile foreign leader at the 2017 forum. Oil firms eyeing future production deals are
also in the fray, represented by the chief executives of Total, OMV, ENGIE, Wintershall and BP.
(Compiled by Sujata Rao)