MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia's economy, reeling from tumbling oil prices and Western sanctions, has the potential to grow by only 1.5 percent on average, central bank economists said in a report on Wednesday, predicting it would only get back up to that rate in 2017.

The estimate compares with the potential GDP growth rate of between 2.0 and 2.5 percent that the bank flagged in 2013, underscoring how Russia's economic prospects have deteriorated over recent years. (Editing by Kevin Liffey)