MOSCOW May 20 The Russian banking sector as a
whole has sufficient capital that would allow it to withstand
severe economic crisis with state support, a new stress test
released on Wednesday by the Central Bank showed.
The test, conducted on the basis of a "shock scenario" with
gross domestic product falling 7 percent, oil price at $40 per
barrel and consumer inflation at 16 percent, showed that banks'
capital adequacy ratio would decline, but not significantly.
Falling oil prices and sanctions against Moscow that limited
access to foreign capital and weakened the rouble are pushing
the country's economy into a recession this year, its first
since the aftermath of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.
The Economy Ministry has said recently that GDP may fall
less than 2.8 percent this year. But economists polled by
Reuters predicted the economy would contract by 4.1 percent in
2015, even though oil prices have staged a partial recovery
since the start of the year.
"Based on the results of the stress test ... capital
adequacy ratio in the whole of the banking sector may be reduced
(from 12.5 percent to 10.9 percent), but will remain above the
regulatory minimum," the central bank said in a document that
sums up the stress test results.
Russia's Central Bank requires a capital adequacy ratio, a
ratio of a bank's capital to its assets, of a minimum of 10
percent.
"(The stress test results) testify that the banking sector
maintains a substantial buffer capital and that it is equipped,
combined with state measures, to withstand severe shocks in a
case of a deepening crisis," the bank said.
Late last year, when the rouble touched an all-time low of
$80 roubles per dollar, the country's parliament hastily
approved a draft law to give the banking sector a capital boost
of up to 1 trillion roubles ($20.16 billion).
On Wednesday, the rouble traded at 49.07 against the dollar
.
The Central Bank said, however, that some 187 of the almost
900 banks functioning in Russia could have problems with capital
and that eight banks could see a liquidity shortage of a total
of 30 billion roubles ($602.74 million).
($1 = 49.7725 roubles)
