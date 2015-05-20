MOSCOW May 20 The Russian banking sector as a whole has sufficient capital that would allow it to withstand severe economic crisis with state support, a new stress test released on Wednesday by the Central Bank showed.

The test, conducted on the basis of a "shock scenario" with gross domestic product falling 7 percent, oil price at $40 per barrel and consumer inflation at 16 percent, showed that banks' capital adequacy ratio would decline, but not significantly.

Falling oil prices and sanctions against Moscow that limited access to foreign capital and weakened the rouble are pushing the country's economy into a recession this year, its first since the aftermath of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis.

The Economy Ministry has said recently that GDP may fall less than 2.8 percent this year. But economists polled by Reuters predicted the economy would contract by 4.1 percent in 2015, even though oil prices have staged a partial recovery since the start of the year.

"Based on the results of the stress test ... capital adequacy ratio in the whole of the banking sector may be reduced (from 12.5 percent to 10.9 percent), but will remain above the regulatory minimum," the central bank said in a document that sums up the stress test results.

Russia's Central Bank requires a capital adequacy ratio, a ratio of a bank's capital to its assets, of a minimum of 10 percent.

"(The stress test results) testify that the banking sector maintains a substantial buffer capital and that it is equipped, combined with state measures, to withstand severe shocks in a case of a deepening crisis," the bank said.

Late last year, when the rouble touched an all-time low of $80 roubles per dollar, the country's parliament hastily approved a draft law to give the banking sector a capital boost of up to 1 trillion roubles ($20.16 billion).

On Wednesday, the rouble traded at 49.07 against the dollar .

The Central Bank said, however, that some 187 of the almost 900 banks functioning in Russia could have problems with capital and that eight banks could see a liquidity shortage of a total of 30 billion roubles ($602.74 million). ($1 = 49.7725 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Tom Heneghan)