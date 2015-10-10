Fitch Affirms Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.'s Ratings at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) and its principal banking subsidiary, Dime Community Bank at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Fitch reviewed DCOM as part of its U.S. Niche Real Estate Bank Peer Review, which also includes Astoria Financial Corpora